Ethiopia, World Bank sign $300 mln grant agreement for reconstruction
Ethiopia and the World Bank have signed an agreement for a $300 million grant to help with reconstruction and recovery in conflict-hit areas, the finance ministry said.
"The resource will be used to finance the activities designed to support ... basic services of education, health, water supply and a special support to survivors of gender-based violence within the areas affected by conflict," the ministry said in a statement late on Monday.
