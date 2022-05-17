Left Menu

NSA slapped on one more in UP class 12 exam paper leak case

PTI | Ballia | Updated: 17-05-2022 15:18 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 15:18 IST
Fresh charges under the stringent National Security Act have been invoked against an Inter College teacher arrested earlier in a criminal case involving the leakage of question papers of the Uttar Pradesh Board examination.

Rasra’s Deputy superintendent of police Shivnarayan Vais said the Nagra police has slapped NSA against an English teacher Avinash Gautam of Subhash Inter College, Todi Baragaon, in the case of leakage of the question papers for the board’s intermediate examination.

With this, the NSA has been invoked against a total of five people in this case, he said.

Gautam is presently lodged in the Azamgarh jail under judicial custody following his arrest in the case earlier.

The people against whom the NSA was invoked earlier are paper leak mastermind Nirbhay Narain Singh, Ma Lachhiyamurat Yadav Higher Secondary School’s principal Akshay Lal Yadav, Bhimpura’s Maharaji Devi Memorial Inter College manager Raju Prajapati and one another Ravindra Singh.

Police have so far arrested over 52 people, including three journalists, six school managers and five school principals in the case of the leakage of class 12 English question paper on March 30.

Ballia's District Inspector of Schools Brijesh Mishra is also among those arrested in the case.

The three journalists apprehended in the case were recently released on bail.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

