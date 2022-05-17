Man killed after school bus hits scooter in UP's Noida

A 22-year-old man died here on Tuesday after a school bus allegedly hit his scooter, police said. The deceased has been identified as Prashant alias Prince, a resident of Gejha village, and the incident took place around 2 pm, they said. ''The bus and the scooter collided at the red light of Sector 47-48 intersection after which Prashant fell down on the road and eventually died,'' a police spokesperson said. Officials of the Sector 49 police station reached the spot and took the body in custody, the spokesperson said. The family of the deceased has been informed and further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out, the official added.

