Ashmita, Malvika enter main draw of Thailand Open
Priyanshu, who had made it to the Thomas Cup squad after topping the selection trials, disposed off Frances Christo Popov 21-17 21-16 in his opening qualification round, only to go down 10-21 24-22 12-21 to Chinas Li Shi Feng.
- Country:
- Thailand
Indian shuttlers Ashmita Chaliha and Malvika Bansod entered the women's singles main draw at the Thailand Open Super 500 tournament here on Tuesday.
While Ashmita beat USA's Jennie Gai 21-16 21-18, Malvika defeated fellow Indian Anupama Upadhyaya 21-18 21-8 in their respective opening round matches.
However, it was curtains for Thomas Cup winner Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George, and Subhankar Dey as they failed to cross the second qualification round. Priyanshu, who had made it to the Thomas Cup squad after topping the selection trials, disposed off France's Christo Popov 21-17 21-16 in his opening qualification round, only to go down 10-21 24-22 12-21 to China's Li Shi Feng. Kiran, Odisha Open champion, beat Denmark's Victor Svendsen 21-19 13-21 21-13 before losing 17-21 21-14 16-21 to Germany's Kai Schaefer, while Subhankar defeated France's Arnaud Merkle 21-16 17-21 21-17 but suffered a narrow 14-21 21-18 7-21 loss to Denmark's Mads Christophersen. Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, and other Indians will start their campaign on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
High Flyers 50 Global Indians - Awards and Book Release Night
Aspiration for positive change & quick development were reasons why Indians elected a govt with full majority after 30 years in 2014: Modi.
Indians make massive gains after changes to world rankings regulations, Manika reaches career-high 38
India's role in damaging the climate is negligible; Indians have had no role in damaging the planet: PM Modi in Denmark.
PM Modi urges Indians living in Denmark to inspire 5 non-Indian friends to visit India.