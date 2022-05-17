Ashmita, Malvika enter main draw of Thailand Open

Left Menu

Priyanshu, who had made it to the Thomas Cup squad after topping the selection trials, disposed off Frances Christo Popov 21-17 21-16 in his opening qualification round, only to go down 10-21 24-22 12-21 to Chinas Li Shi Feng.

Indian shuttlers Ashmita Chaliha and Malvika Bansod entered the women's singles main draw at the Thailand Open Super 500 tournament here on Tuesday.

While Ashmita beat USA's Jennie Gai 21-16 21-18, Malvika defeated fellow Indian Anupama Upadhyaya 21-18 21-8 in their respective opening round matches.

However, it was curtains for Thomas Cup winner Priyanshu Rajawat, Kiran George, and Subhankar Dey as they failed to cross the second qualification round. Priyanshu, who had made it to the Thomas Cup squad after topping the selection trials, disposed off France's Christo Popov 21-17 21-16 in his opening qualification round, only to go down 10-21 24-22 12-21 to China's Li Shi Feng. Kiran, Odisha Open champion, beat Denmark's Victor Svendsen 21-19 13-21 21-13 before losing 17-21 21-14 16-21 to Germany's Kai Schaefer, while Subhankar defeated France's Arnaud Merkle 21-16 17-21 21-17 but suffered a narrow 14-21 21-18 7-21 loss to Denmark's Mads Christophersen. Kidambi Srikanth, B Sai Praneeth, and other Indians will start their campaign on Wednesday.

