Pradhan reviews report on institutional mechanism for faculty capacity building

Minister Pradhan pitched in with an idea of a “Malviya Mission” to develop enabling ecosystem across the country for teacher education/faculty development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 17:53 IST
 He said that a multi-dimensional approach to upskill faculty aligned with the challenges of the 21st century India must be adopted. Image Credit: Twitter(@dpradhanbjp)
Union Minister of Education Shri Dharmendra Pradhan today reviewed the report on institutional mechanism for capacity building of teacher/faculty in higher education institutes. Minister Pradhan pitched in with an idea of a "Malviya Mission" to develop enabling ecosystem across the country for teacher education/faculty development.

He said that a multi-dimensional approach to upskill faculty aligned with the challenges of the 21st century India must be adopted. Mentioning the focus of National Education Policy 2020 on teacher education, he called for a multidisciplinary approach towards teacher education with focus on Indian values, languages, knowledge, ethos, and traditions.

(With Inputs from PIB)

