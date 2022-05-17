Left Menu

HC comes to the rescue of Siddha students, colleges

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-05-2022 19:43 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 19:42 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Madras High Court has come to the rescue of the students and the colleges imparting BSMS courses by directing the authorities concerned to publish the result of the withheld ones, admit the students and allow them to write the semester exam.

Justice G R Swaminathan gave directions to this effect while allowing a batch of writ petitions from the students and colleges last week.

Nandha Ayurveda Medical College and Hospital in Erode, one of the petitioners, prayed for a direction to the authorities concerned to publish the results of first year exams held from September 13 to 18, 2021 for the students admitted in the lapsed seats of the BSMS Course for the academic 2019-2020 and permit them to write the supplementary examination and consequently to undergo the second year regular examination which is scheduled to be held from May 19 to June 7 this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

