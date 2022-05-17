Left Menu

Rs 2 lakh reward announced for catching unknown poacher in Assam

PTI | Mangaldai | Updated: 17-05-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 20:21 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Assam Police on Tuesday announced Rs two lakh reward for anyone giving any information of the poachers, who cut and took away the horn a live rhino at Orang National Park.

According to an official press release, a case has been registered at Dalgaon police station against unknown poachers under sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.

''The Darrang superintendent of police has announced reward of Rs two lakh for the person who will provide credible information about the poacher involved in this barbaric act,'' it said.

A few days ago, miscreants entered the protected area of the Orang National Park and tranquilised one rhino.

Afterwards they chopped off the animal's horn while keeping the animal alive.

