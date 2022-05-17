Left Menu

Aam Aadmi Party to launch membership drive in Mizoram

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 17-05-2022 20:27 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 20:27 IST
  Country:
  India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will launch a month-long membership drive in Mizoram, its Northeast In-Charge Rajesh Sharma said on Tuesday. Sharma said discussions were held with stakeholders concerned on May 14 following which it was decided that a membership drive would be initiated.

“Inspired by the ideology and honest governance of the AAP dispensation in Delhi headed by Arvind Kejriwal, many youths from Mizoram have expressed desire to be a part of the party in the state,” he said.

At least 50 members are required in a district, Sharma said.

There are 11 districts in Mizoram.

“The party will enter the state depending on the number of member registrations during the month-long drive,” he added.

