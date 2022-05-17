Left Menu

Delhi Prisons dept organises yoga for jail inmates

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 20:29 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi Prisons department on Tuesday organised an inaugural function at Tihar jail to launch yoga and meditation programme for the inmates, an official statement said.

The initiaitve is being taken up as part of the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' and will be conducted by The Satsang Foundation.

''As part of the celebrations of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', an inaugural function was organised on Tuesday in Tihar central jail number-2 to launch a yoga and meditation programme for the inmates by Satsang Foundation,'' a statement from the department read.

The Satsang Foundation will teach the prison inmates the techniques of yoga and meditation in the coming three months, as part of its 'Manav Seva' initiative, thus promoting spiritual growth and evolution among the prison inmates. The programme will include the teachings on the life and philosophy of philosopher and yoga guru Sri Aurobindo, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

