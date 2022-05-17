FACTBOX-Spain's paid menstrual leave and abortion bill

Spain is set to become the first European country to introduce paid leave for women who suffer from painful periods under a draft bill by the minority leftist government that will also reinforce abortion rights. Here are its key points:

ACCESS TO ABORTION * Easier access to abortion in the public health system.

* The three-day mandatory reflection period for all women who wish to terminate their pregnancy will be removed. * Women from age 16 will be able to terminate their pregnancy without parental consent.

MENSTRUAL HEALTH * Women who suffer from especially painful periods will have the right to state-covered paid leave.

* Menstrual products such as tampons and menstrual cups will be distributed for free in schools, prisons, women's health care facilities and other public institutions. EDUCATION

* The bill will ensure that concepts such as consent are an integral part of sex education in schools. * Public sexual and reproductive centres will be created along with a phone line specialised in sexual health and reproductive rights.

CONTRACEPTIVES * Latest-generation contraceptive pill will be covered by public health insurance.

* The law will promote contraceptive options for men. VIOLENCE AGAINST WOMEN

* Surrogacy, forced sterilisation of women with disabilities and forced pregnancy and abortion will all be recognised as a form of violence against women. MATERNITY LEAVE

* The bill includes state-funded pre-maternity leave from week 39. COST

* The Equality Ministry estimates total annual costs will be around 0.011% of Spain's 2021 GDP, with the pre-maternity leave accounting for about half of that spending.

