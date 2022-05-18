Teacher suspended for molesting 9-year-old girl student in Karnataka

A teacher has been booked on the charge of molesting a nine-year-old girl, sources said on Wednesday. The incident happened in a government primary school in Wandya district.

The matter came to light after the girl refused to go to school. When her parents enquired with other students, they said the teacher used to take her to the toilet where he used to touch her inappropriately. After the revelation, villagers turned up at the school, demanding action against the teacher who has been suspended. An inquiry has also been ordered, it was stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)