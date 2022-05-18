Left Menu

Student killed, another injured as school gate falls on them in UP

PTI | Pratapgarh | Updated: 18-05-2022 16:13 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 16:03 IST
Student killed, another injured as school gate falls on them in UP
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A student was killed and another seriously injured hereafter the gate of their school fell on them on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place at Banemau Primary School in the Kunda area, they said.

The children who had reached the school early were swinging on the gate when it suddenly fell on them, Additional Superintendent of Police (West) Rohit Mishra said.

Vandana, a Class 3 student, and Rishabh were seriously injured in the incident. They were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared the girl dead, he said.

Rishabh has been referred to the medical college hospital in Pratapgarh, Mishra said.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination and an investigation is underway, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022