Left Menu

Odisha: 65 newly elected zilla parishad members facing serious criminal charges

PTI | Bhubaneshwar | Updated: 18-05-2022 16:48 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 16:48 IST
Odisha: 65 newly elected zilla parishad members facing serious criminal charges
  • Country:
  • India

At least 82 newly elected zilla parishad members in Odisha have criminal records and 65 of them are facing charges of serious offences such as attempt to murder and crime against women, as per the affidavits furnished by them with returning officers before the panchayat elections this year, a report said.

The highest number of ZP members having criminal cases is from the ruling BJD, it said.

Of the 82 members who have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits, 66 are from the BJD, seven from the Congress, six from the BJP, and one each from JMM and the CPI(M) and an independent member.

Fifty-three ZP representatives from the ruling BJD have charges of serious offences against them, followed by six from the Congress, four from the BJP, one from the JMM and an independent, the report said. Of the 851 elected ZP members, affidavits of 726 were analysed by Odisha Election Watch and Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).

The rest of the affidavits were not analysed as they were not available or uploaded on the state election commission website at the time of making the report, ADR member Ranjan Mohanty said.

The ratio of ZP representatives having criminal records is 11 per cent, the report said. “At least 15 zilla parishad members are facing charges related to attempt to murder, while 12 have records of crimes against women,” it said. Of the 726 zilla parishad members’ affidavits analysed, 95 are crorepatis. The average size of assets of zilla parishad members is Rs 56.60 lakhs, the report said. At least 451 zilla parishad members have declared that their educational qualifications range from class 5 to 12 pass, the report added. PTI AAM BDC BDC

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022