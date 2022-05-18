Left Menu

UP govt not to give grant to any new madrassa

The focus of the government is on providing quality education in madrassas. That is why now no new madrassa will be included in this list, the minister said.On whether the restriction could be lifted in the future, the minister said, This is what is now.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 18-05-2022 16:53 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 16:53 IST
UP govt not to give grant to any new madrassa
  • Country:
  • India

No new madrassa will be given a grant by the Uttar Pradesh government, the state cabinet has decided.

UP minister of state for minority welfare Danish Azad Ansari told PTI on Wednesday that the decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath a day earlier.

The minister said that the madrassas currently receiving government grants will continue to get it, but no new beneficiary will be included in the list.

The decision came days after the singing of the national anthem was made compulsory at all madrassas in the BJP-ruled state.

Asked about the reason behind this decision, Ansari said that at present 560 madrassas are getting government grants in the state.

''It is a big number. The focus of the government is on providing quality education in madrassas. That is why now no new madrassa will be included in this list,'' the minister said.

On whether the restriction could be lifted in the future, the minister said, ''This is what is now. What will happen later will be seen later.'' There are a total of 16,461 madrassas in the state, out of which 560 are receiving government grants.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Raza, chairman of the State Haj Committee and a former state minister, welcomed the decision of the state government.

Raza claimed that the previous governments had given recognition to madrassas and included them in the grant list, but they were not able to provide quality education.

He alleged that the previous SP and BSP governments included madrassas in the grant list to benefit those they favoured, but this did not do any good to madrassa education.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022