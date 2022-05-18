Cops use water cannons, baton-charge to quell protesting ABVP activists in Kolkata

Police on Wednesday used water cannons and baton-charged activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, who tried to force their way past the security cordon near Bikash Bhavan here in protest against alleged irregularities in appointments to various posts of the education department. An officer of the Bidhannaagar Police Commissionerate said around 100 ABVP members turned violent when they were stopped near Bikash Bhavan - the headquarters of the department - prompting security personnel to baton-charge and deploy water cannons. ABVP national secretary Saptarshi Sarkar said ''four of our activists were arrested while at least six others suffered injuries in the police action".

Sarkar said the ABVP members wanted to submit a memorandum to the higher education authorities against the alleged irregularities in appointments.

"The lathi-charge by police was unprovoked," he claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)