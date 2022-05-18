Left Menu

Man, woman, 2 children found dead at lodge in Raigad district

PTI | Alibaug | Updated: 18-05-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 17:42 IST
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
A 25-year-old woman and a man, suspected to be having an extramarital affair, and her two minor children were found dead at a lodge in Alibag town of Maharashtra's Raigad district, police said on Wednesday.

The deaths came to light on Tuesday, when the lodge owner broke down the door after noting that there had been no movement in the room till afternoon, an official said. The woman, Priyanka Ingale (25), and the man, Kunal Gaikwad (29), were found hanging from a ceiling fan in the room, while her children, aged 3 and 5, were lying dead on the bed, inspector Shailesh Sanas of the Alibag police station said.

The victims were residents of Shikrapur near Pune city, and their respective families had lodged a missing persons' complaint with the police there on May 2, the official said.

Gaikwad and Ingle, both employees of the Maharashtra State Electricity Board (MSEB), were allegedly having an affair and they had arrived in Alibag, a tourist town located around 100km from Mumbai, with the children on May 11, he said.

A post-mortem has been conducted and the bodies will be handed over to their families for last rites, the official said.

A case of accidental death has been registered and further probe was on, Sanas added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

