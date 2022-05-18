Left Menu

Man sentenced to 3 years in prison for abducting minor girl in 2019

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 18-05-2022 19:07 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 19:07 IST
A special court on Wednesday sentenced a man to three years' imprisonment for abducting a minor girl, whom he later married.

Informing about the development, special public prosecutor Ashwini Kumar Mishra said Umesh Kumar Saroj of Jaunpur had eloped with a 17-year-old girl on December 15, 2019.

According to the minor's family members, Saroj and the girl were in a relationship and married each other against their wishes.

The family members of the girl had lodged an FIR under sections 363 (kidnapping) and 366 (abducting woman to compel her marriage) of the IPC.

The case was heard in a POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act court.

''The court, while accepting that the duo are living happily as a married couple, convicted Umesh Kumar Saroj of kidnapping the minor girl from the legal custody of her parents. The court awarded him three years' imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 5,000 for this,'' Mishra said.

The wife was also present in the court when the judgement was announced.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

