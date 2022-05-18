Left Menu

2 labourers critically injured after falling from Nirman Bhavan

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 19:48 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 19:41 IST
Two labourers were severely injured after they allegedly fell off from a scaffolding erected along the Nirman Bhavan building here, police said on Wednesday.

The two men -- Alim and Faizan both aged 20 -- had gone up the scaffolding to whitewash the building, they said. A case has also been registered against the contractor but no arrest has been made yet, police said.

Both of them are currently under observation at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital here. None of them have sustained major injuries, they said.

According to the police, the two labourers were to whitewash the building and had put up the iron railings for that. However, due to improper positioning and wind speed, the railing and the scaffolding fell down taking them along. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Amrutha Guguloth said the labourers went up but they fell along with scaffolding and got injured, the DCP said.

Inspection of the spot was also done by a crime team, she said. ''A case has also been registered in the mater against the contractor under sections 288 (Negligent conduct with respect to pulling down or repairing buildings) and 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code,'' the officer said.

