Maha: Examinations at Nagpur university to begin on June 8

The summer examinations at Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University in Maharashtra will begin on June 8, a senior university official said on Wednesday. The timetable for the final examinations will be published on the university's website soon, he said.

Examinations for undergraduate students will start from June 8, while the same for the post-graduate courses will begin from June 15, and all other examinations, excluding those for the first and second year students, will begin from June 22, the official said.

