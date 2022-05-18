Left Menu

Dharmendra Pradhan reviews progress made under NETF and NDEAR

During the meeting Shri Dharmendra Pradhan called for leveraging technology to ensure accessible, affordable and quality education for all.

Updated: 18-05-2022 20:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 20:40 IST
Dharmendra Pradhan reviews progress made under NETF and NDEAR
Union Education Minister Shri Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed the progress made under National Educational Technology Forum (NETF) and National Digital Educational Architecture (NDEAR) here today. Senior officials of Education and Skill Development Ministry attended the meeting.

NETF will be the guiding body for National Digital Educational Architecture (NDEAR). It will act as the blueprint for creating a unifying national digital infrastructure to energize and catalyze the entire education ecosystem. NDEAR takes on an 'Open Digital Ecosystem' approach, where a set of principles, standards, specifications, building blocks and guidelines seek to enable different entities to create elements of the digital education ecosystem.

During the meeting Shri Dharmendra Pradhan called for leveraging technology to ensure accessible, affordable and quality education for all. He stressed on developing high quality course curriculum which can be delivered through technology. He also suggested that technology can also be deployed for carrying out objective assessment.

The Minister said that NETF and NDEAR will provide required institutional governance and bring in greater accountability in the system. He said that a working group involving CBSE, AICTE, UGC, NCTE, NCERT will work on the roadmap for NDEAR and NETF.

(With Inputs from PIB)

