Kashmiri Pandit employees' protest enters 7th day

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-05-2022 21:09 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 21:05 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Wikimedia
Kashmiri Pandit employees who have been protesting against killing of their colleague Rahul Bhat inside his office, on Wednesday held a protest march in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The protestors raised slogans like Vande Matram, Bharat Mata Ki Jai and 'We want Justice' as they marched from Sheikhpura colony to Humans, the officials said.

They also raised slogans against District magistrate Budgam.

The protests against Bhat's killing has now entered seventh day. Bhat was shot dead by terrorists inside his office at Chadoora on May 12.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

