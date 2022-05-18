Left Menu

AAP MLA detained for obstructing DDA's demolition drive at Kalyanpuri: Delhi Police

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-05-2022 21:59 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 21:53 IST
AAP MLA detained for obstructing DDA's demolition drive at Kalyanpuri: Delhi Police
Representative image
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Kuldeep Kumar was detained on Wednesday for allegedly obstructing a demolition drive being carried out by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), police said.

The AAP MLA from Kondli (East) reached the spot in Kalyanpuri's Khichripur area when the demolition started to protest against the drive, they said. In a statement, the DDA said the drive has been only ''partially carried out due to continuous disturbance/protests by the locals''.

The authority notified that the encroachment on approximately 2 bigha land was removed during the drive.

''The encroachment removal exercise on DDA land in Khichripur village was scheduled for execution today,'' the statement read.

The DDA said the demolition was rescheduled thrice due to the non-availability of sufficient police force.

''The demolition programme on the DDA land under reference was again fixed for today in accordance with the above facts, which has been only partially carried out due to continuous disturbance/protests by the locals,'' said the DDA.

The land has been transferred to the engineering department of the DDA for development.

In the last one month, a series of anti-encroachment drives were carried out by the three civic bodies of Delhi in different parts of the city, including Shaheen Bagh, Jahangirpuri, Madanpur Khadar, New Friends Colony, Mangolpuri, Rohini, Gokulpuri, Lodhi Colony, Rithala, Janakpuri, Hari Nagar and Khyala.

