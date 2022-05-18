Maha: Girl injured as mentally-challenged man hits hammer on her head

A teenage girl suffered serious injuries after a mentally-challenged man hit a hammer on her head when she was attending computer classes at a private institute in Ajni area of Nagpur city on Wednesday afternoon, police said. The 35-year-old man, Chetan Likhare, a resident of Narendra Nagar was arrested later, they said. ''The girl is a student of a computer institute, where the accused had studied earlier. He arrived at the institute in the afternoon when the girl was attending classes. The man went to her classroom, took out a hammer and suddenly hit on her head. The girl collapsed in a pool of blood, while the accused ran away from the spot,'' a police official said. The girl, who was bleeding profusely, was taken to a hospital by the teachers. On being informed, a police team arrived at the spot and the accused was later arrested, he said. Further investigation is on.

