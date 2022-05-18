Left Menu

IB official dies after accidental fall during security check in Hyderabad

The accident happened when a team of the IB, ISW intelligence security wing of the Telangana police and other police officers were reviewing the security at the venue where a function to be attended by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu is to be held on May 20, they said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 18-05-2022 22:37 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 22:36 IST
An assistant director of the Intelligence Bureau (IB), based out of Hyderabad, died on Wednesday after an accidental fall from the dais of an auditorium here while reviewing security arrangements, police said. The accident happened when a team of the IB, ISW (intelligence security wing) of the Telangana police and other police officers were reviewing the security at the venue where a function to be attended by Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu is to be held on May 20, they said. The 51-year-old IB official Kumar A, a native of Bihar, was taking photographs of the auditorium where he slipped and fell from the dais. He sustained internal head injuries and was shifted to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment, said a police official said. He was posted at the central agency office here. A case was registered. A video of the mishap was doing the rounds in social media. On learning about the accident, the Vice-President expressed grief over Kumar's death.

