26-year-old woman dies by suicide in Faridabad

PTI | Faridabad | Updated: 18-05-2022 22:53 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 22:49 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
The body of a 26-year-old woman was found hanging inside her rented accommodation in sector 88 here on Wednesday, police said.

The body was hanging from the ceiling fan and the flat was locked from inside, they said, adding that a suicide note was recovered from her room.

According to the police, the deceased, Priyanka of Mithapur village, was living in the flat in RPS Savana society for six months. She was working for a property dealer, they said.

On Wednesday morning, residents of society informed the police that the flat was locked from inside and an unbearable stench was emanating from it.

A team from the BPTP police station reached the spot and broke the door down.

''We have sent the body for a post-mortem examination. We have informed the family,'' said Sub-Inspector Sandeep Kumar.

