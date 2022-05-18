Gurugram: One held for selling SIM cards to foreign nationals without documents
A joint team of CMs flying squad and local police nabbed a translator working at a private hospital here for allegedly selling SIM cards without documents to foreign nationals who came to India for treatment. Yarun, with the help of his friend, provided SIM cards to around 400 foreigners in the past six months, they said.
A joint team of CM's flying squad and local police nabbed a translator working at a private hospital here for allegedly selling SIM cards without documents to foreign nationals who came to India for treatment. The accused was identified as Yarun, a native of Uttar Pradesh who was presently living in Delhi, police said, adding that three pre-activated SIM cards, Rs 1.41 lakh cash and 1,000 US dollars were recovered from his possession. Yarun, with the help of his friend, provided SIM cards to around 400 foreigners in the past six months, they said. An FIR has been registered against the accused at Sushant Lok police station. CM's flying squad had received information that an employee of a renowned private hospital located in Sector 44 sells SIM cards without documents to foreign nationals. The flying squad team, accompanied by Sushant Lok police, reached the hospital and arrested Yarun, police said. During interrogation, Yarun told police that he worked in the hospital on behalf of a private company and would help foreign patients visiting the hospital. "The accused revealed that he would also provide mobile SIM cards on demand. He used to charge up to Rs 1,500 for a single SIM card. He had been providing SIM cards to foreigners without any documents for the past six months," said an officer. "The arrested accused revealed that the illegal activity was being done by him with the help of his friend who lives in Gurugram. They had provided SIM cards to around 400 foreigners in the last six months. The further probe is on and his friend will be nabbed soon," said Poonam Hooda, SHO of Sushant Lok police station.
