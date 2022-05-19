Delhi: Minor girl abducted, gangraped., three arrested, juvenile apprehended

Days after a 13-year-old girl was reported missing from her home in South Delhi, she was finally rescued from outside Saket Metro station after she was allegedly kidnapped, gangraped and later abandoned in Tigri area, police said on Wednesday.

Three men were arrested and a juvenile has been apprehended in connection with the incident, a senior police official said.

The three arrested accused have been identified as Mohit (20), Aakash (19), Shahrukh (20). All of them along with the juvenile have been booked under sections of kidnapping, gangrape of minor, wrongful confinement, criminal conspiracy and under the POCSO Act, police said.

According to police, the girl's family stated that she left her house around 5 pm on April 24. When she did not return home, her father thought she went to a friend's place or must be with relatives. Later, her parents filed a complaint based on which a case of kidnapping was registered on April 26, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said that on May 1, police received inputs from informers that one of the accused is in South Delhi and the boy was apprehended. On his instance, other three accused were arrested and they confessed to their crime.

Next day, the police were informed about the minor girl by a local woman who saw the posters of the missing girl.

The police said when they rescued the missing girl from near Saket Metro station, she was under the influence of some narcotics or drugs. She was then taken for a medical examination at AIIMS where sexual abuse was confirmed, the senior police officer said.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that on the day of incident the girl had left for the market to purchase vegetable at around 5 PM. She took an auto for Shani bazaar which was about two kilometers from her house. The auto was being driven by Shahrukh. Instead of dropping her at the market, he called his two friends -- Akash and the juvenile and took her to Okhla, where they gave her intoxicated cold drink in the auto and abused her.

''Thereafter, they brought her to JJ Camp, Tigri where one more boy Salman Chessy along with four boys joined and made forcible relations. They spent the whole night there,'' she said.

Next morning, Salman Chessy along with four boys took her to Kosi Kalan, Mathura where they kept her for a day, and the next day, they brought her back to Delhi and dropped her in the Tigri area, the DCP said.

''Efforts are being made to establish the identity of the other accused and to apprehend them. The auto in which the accused travelled with the girl is also being traced. Further investigation is underway,'' said the DCP.

