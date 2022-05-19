Left Menu

HC issues emergent notice to State in PSI recruitment scam case

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 19-05-2022 14:50 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 14:48 IST
HC issues emergent notice to State in PSI recruitment scam case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The High Court of Karnataka on Thursday issued emergent notices to the State and DySP Narasimha Murthy, who is the complainant in the police sub-inspector (PSI) recruitment scam case.

Rachana Hanmant and Jagruth S who were among the toppers in the recruitment exams had approached the HC earlier this month after they were named in the second FIR filed in Bengaluru.

The advocate, who appeared for the petitioners, argued that the FIR has been registered without there being any prima facie evidence and alleged that the two were falsely implicated due to vengeance.

Rachana and Jagruth had participated in a protest against the scam earlier.

The recruitment exams to fill the posts of 545 PSIs, held in October last year, ran into controversy after it was revealed that the OMR answer sheets were tampered with to benefit some candidates.

The police have registered two FIRs and already arrested over 30 people, including some candidates, in connection with the scam.

After issuing emergent notices on Thursday, the HC fixed May 25 as the date for hearing the case.

Recently, the State government decided to annul the examination that was held for the recruitment and decided to hold a re-exam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global
4
Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022