CUET for PG admissions from 2022 academic session: UGC chairman

The University Grants Commission has decided to introduce the common university entrance test (CUET) for post graduate courses also from this year, its chairman Jagadesh Kumar said on Thursday.

The decision comes weeks after the UGC chief announced that CUET scores, and not Class 12 scores, will be mandatory for admission to 45 central universities and that the central universities can fix their minimum eligibility criteria.

''CUET for PG admissions will also be introduced from the 2022 academic session. The exam will be conducted in the third week of July and the application process will begin today and will conclude on June 18. ''The NTA will conduct the Postgraduate Entrance Test for 42 central and participating universities for the academic session 2022-2023. CUET will provide a single window opportunity to students to seek admission in participating universities across the country,'' Kumar said.

''The exam will be conducted in English and Hindi in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in two shifts. Programme details will be available on websites of participating central universities and other universities,'' he added. Over 10.46 lakh candidates have registered for CUET-UG so far. The last date for registration for CUET-UG is May 22.

Kumar had earlier clarified that CUET will not just be limited to admissions to central universities, as several prominent private universities have indicated that they would like to come on board to use the scores from the common entrance exam for undergraduate admissions.

