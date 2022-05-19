Left Menu

Goa board's Class 12 exam results on May 21

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 19-05-2022 18:01 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 18:01 IST
The results of 12th standard exams conducted by the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHE) will be declared on May 21, a senior functionary said on Thursday.

The board's Higher Secondary School Certificate (12th standard) examinations were held in April.

Board Chairman Bhagirath Shetye said the results of HSSC examinations will be declared on Saturday (May 21) at 5 pm and they will be uploaded on the website www.gbshe.info.

Shetye said the tests were conducted at 18 centres and 72 sub-centres across the state.

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

