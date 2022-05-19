Left Menu

Telangana govt effects transfers of several IAS officers

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-05-2022 18:44 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 18:44 IST
Telangana govt effects transfers of several IAS officers
The Telangana government on Thursday effected transfers and postings of several IAS officers.

According to an order issued by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Jyoti Buddha Prakash, Additional Chief Electoral Officer, was transferred and posted as Secretary to Government (Handlooms, Textiles and Handicrafts), Industries and Commerce Department.

Rahul Bojja, Secretary to CM, is placed in Full Additional Charge (FAC) of the posts of Commissioner and Inspector General, Registration and Stamps and Commissioner and Director, Survey Settlement and Land Records.

V Karuna, Commissioner, Public Health and Family Welfare, was transferred and posted as Secretary to Government, Education department.

Syed Ali Murtaza Rizvi, Secretary to Government, Health, is placed in FAC of the posts of Director, Drugs Control Administration, and Commissioner, Public Health and Family Welfare.

V Sheshadri, Secretary to CM, is placed in FAC of the post of Secretary to Government, General Administration Department (GAD).

Sandeep Kumar Sultania, Secretary to Government, Panchayat Raj Department is placed in FAC of the post of Secretary to Government, Youth Advancement, Tourism and Culture (YAT&C).

