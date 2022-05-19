Telangana Chief Secretary holds meeting on issue over Group-IV job notifications

Hyderabad, May 19 (PTI): Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a preparatory meeting with senior officials on the steps to be taken over the issue of Group IV job notifications here on Thursday.

The meeting follows Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s recent announcement to fill 9,168 posts under Group-I. cadre soon, an official release said.

Chief Secretary stated that the government has brought the Presidential Order 2018 with an objective to not only protect the rights of people of the State but also reform the functioning of the government.

As per the order, 95 per cent of posts are reserved for locals. Recently, the State started the process of job notifications by issuing notification for filling up 503 posts under Group-I.

While the process for police recruitment is also on, clearance has been given to the Education Department, he said adding that notification for TET has also been issued.

Chief Secretary instructed the officials to submit all relevant information, including roster point details, to the Telangana State Public Service Commission by May 29.

He directed that all Junior Assistant and equivalent posts in the sanctioned strength be included and notified for direct recruitment while promotional vacancies in senior assistant and superintendent cadre should also be filled.

