Simplify process of getting factory licenses from BJP-ruled civic bodies: Traders to Adesh Gupta

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 18:56 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 18:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Representatives of an umbrella body of traders' associations on Thursday met Delhi BJP President Adesh Gupta and sought the simplification of the process of getting factory licenses from the saffron party-ruled civic bodies.

The meeting comes days after the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) issued a notice asking traders to obtain new factory licenses or get the existing ones renewed in addition to no-objection certificates from the fire department following the Mundka fire tragedy which claimed 27 lives.

The NDMC notice was issued a day after a massive fire broke out in a commercial building in northwest Delhi’s Mundka on May 13.

The group under the aegis of Apex Chamber of Commerce and Industry of NCT Delhi sought Gupta's to convene a meeting between industry representatives and concerned officials of the fire department and BJP-ruled North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The Apex Chamber claims that it has more than 60 industrial area associations as members and also represents a large number of individual factory owners.

Apex Chamber's Vice President Raghuvansh Arora said the BJP rules the civic bodies hence they met Gupta and requested him to simplify the licensing and fire NOC process.

''We requested him (Gupta) to convene an interaction of industry owners with senior officers of the NDMC and fire department for further discussions for an amicable solution,'' Arora told PTI.

He said factory licenses were renewed for a period of three years in 2021-22 and the licensees should not be burdened with any new guidelines. The process to get fire NOC and factory licenses should be made simple, he said.

“Industries should not be closed all of sudden by civic authorities as it would create unemployment issues and result in loss of revenue,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

