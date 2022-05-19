Left Menu

Prof Nilofer Khan appointed as first woman VC of Kashmir University

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-05-2022 19:51 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 19:48 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@KmrUniversity)
Professor Nilofar Khan, who has 30 years of teaching experience, has been appointed as the first woman vice chancellor of the University of Kashmir, officials said on Thursday.

The order of appointment was issued by Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha in his capacity of being the chancellor of the university.

Khan, who is currently working as Professor in the Department of Home Science, is likely to take over as the vice chancellor of the university on Saturday. She will be replacing Professor Talat Ahmad, who completed his second tenure as vice chancellor of the university which began in August 2018.

Professor Khan, who had the distinction of being the first woman to be appointed as Dean Student Welfare at the university few years ago, has been appointed as vice chancellor for a three year term.

Besides having been Registrar, Professor Khan has also held the post of Dean College Development Council.

