Left Menu

Punjab govt to give free uniform to 15.49 lakh government school students

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-05-2022 21:58 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 21:49 IST
Punjab govt to give free uniform to 15.49 lakh government school students
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Education Minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer on Thursday said his department will distribute free uniforms to 15,49,192 government school students of Class 1 to 8 for the academic session 2022-23.

A grant of Rs 92.95 crore has been released by the education department, he said in an official release.

Hayer said out of the total beneficiary students, Rs 50.72 crore has been released for 8,45,429 girls, Rs 32.75 crore for 5,45,993 boys belonging to scheduled caste category and Rs 9.46 crore for 1,57,770 boys of BPL (below poverty line) category.

The free uniforms will be distributed by the school management committees (SMCs).

The minister further said the SMCs will purchase uniforms at the rate of Rs 600 per student.

The minister instructed education officials to not purchase uniforms from any particular shop.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
3
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
4
Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022