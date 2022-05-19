Left Menu

Pune: Eight including four schoolchildren drown in dam waters in separate incidents

PTI | Pune | Updated: 19-05-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 22:29 IST
Pune: Eight including four schoolchildren drown in dam waters in separate incidents
Eight persons including four school children drowned in dam waters in two separate incidents in Maharashtra's Pune district on Thursday, police said.

Four women drowned in the backwater of the Bhatghar dam in Bhor tehsil and another woman went missing, while four Class 10 students drowned in Chasakman reservoir in Khed tehsil, officials said.

In the first incident, the victim women, who were visiting Naregaon village in the district to attend a family function, went for a swim in the backwater of the Bhatghar dam in the evening, said an official of the Pune rural police.

''So far, the bodies of four women, aged between 19 and 23 years, have been fished out, while search is on for a 20-year-old woman,'' he said.

In the other tragedy, four students -- two boys and two girls -- from Sahyadri residential school, located near Chasakman dam in Khed tehsil, drowned in the backwater of the dam, police said.

They were part of a group of teachers and students from the school who were visiting the spot for bathing, said a local official.

When some of the students were swept away in the water, teachers managed to rescue a few of them. But four of them, all around 15 years old, drowned, he said. All four bodies have been fished out, he said, adding that further probe was on.

