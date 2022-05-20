Left Menu

Ambedkar University starts admission process for CoA courses

There are 11 courses for which Amdebkar University has started the admission process.

The B R Ambedkar University has begun the admission process for undergraduate and postgraduate courses in the College of Art (CoA), amid an ongoing tussle between the Delhi University and the Kejriwal government over the affiliation of the college.

The university has offered a list of programmes and the tentative number of seats in each programme. The Ambedkar University is funded by the Delhi government.

Admissions to the College of Art could not be held during the last academic session due to the affiliation issue.

''Applicants seeking admission, for various courses offered by the College of Art (CoA) have to apply at the link available at the website of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University Delhi (www.aud.ac.in),'' said a notification issued by the Ambedkar University on Wednesday.

There are 11 courses for which Amdebkar University has started the admission process. These are Bachelor of Fine Arts (Applied Art) (131 seats), Bachelor of Fine Arts (Art History) (33 seats), Bachelor of Fine Arts (Painting) (67 seats), Bachelor of Fine Arts (Sculpture) (26 seats), Bachelor of Fine Arts (Print Making) (34 seats), Bachelor of Fine Arts (Visual Communication) (34 seats), Master of Fine Arts (Applied Art) (15 seats), Master of Fine Arts (Painting) (15 seats), Master of Fine Arts (Sculpture) (15 seats), Master of Fine Arts (Print Making) (15 seats), and Master of Fine Arts (Visual Communication) (15 seats).

In April, the DU had asked the College of Art to start its admission process and had informed the institute that it would not be de-affiliated from the university.

The Office of the Lieutenant Governor had earlier given in-principle approval to the merger of the College of Art with the Ambedkar University, subject to its de-affiliation from the DU.

However, the Executive Council of the Delhi University, its highest decision-making body, refused to de-affiliate the college.

In March last year, the Delhi government announced that the College of Art would be affiliated with Ambedkar University, as the college was facing various problems.

Eleven teachers of the Delhi University's Academics for Action and Development on Tuesday wrote to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh, seeking his intervention after the College of Art started its admission process as a part of the Ambedkar University.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

