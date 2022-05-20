TRIO World Academy honoured with 'Institution of Happiness' award from QS I-GAUGE

The QS I-GAUGE in association with industry body ASSOCHAM announced the list of 'Institutions of Happiness' as result of the Happiness Index Project.

BANGALORE, India, May 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TRIO World Academy (TWA), an international school located at Bangalore, was bestowed with 'Institution of Happiness' award from QS I-GAUGE in association with industry body ASSOCHAM. QS I-GAUGE is a private and independent body that carries out assessments of educational institutions as per strict standards of quality. The assessment was tailored to consider the unique scenario of the Indian educational landscape.

The award was given by Smt. Smriti Irani, Union Minister of Women and Child Development, Government of India, and received by Mr. Robert Champion, Secondary Principal, Trio World Academy, on behalf of the School at the QS I-GAUGE Academic Excellence Conclave held recently at New Delhi.

The school, which brands itself as the 'happy school', identifies a happy school atmosphere as one of the precursors for healthy and holistic child development.

Mr. Naveen KM, Managing Director, TRIO World Academy on the occasion of the ceremony, said, ''TRIO has always emphasised upon and worked towards building positive teacher-student relationships. This in turn creates a safe atmosphere which enhances student happiness and promotes social, intellectual, emotional, and physical development in students. I am pleased that TRIO has been recognised QS I-GAUGE as one of the happiest institutions in the country. This honour inspires us even more to continue our mission to ensure that our student community is happy.'' A total of 33 schools, colleges and universities were recognised with the honour after assessing over 100 educational institutions in an exercise that began in December 2021. TRIO was the only school in Karnataka to receive the honour.

About TRIO World Academy TRIO World Academy (TWA) is an authorised IB World school, located in Bangalore, Karnataka. Established in 2007, it has emerged as a premium International school.

It caters to the educational needs of a vibrant multicultural community, that comprises of students from 27+ countries. The teachers of TWA, who come from all over the world, bring their unique combination of world knowledge, and expertise. TWA offers IB PYP, Cambridge Secondary 1, IGCSE and IB DP.

The school instils in them the core values of Leadership, Discipline, Academic Excellence and Service, preparing them to become the global leaders of the future. TRIO has been chosen 'Best School Brand in India' by The Economic Times, New Delhi, in 2016 and has won numerous accolades on both national and international platforms.

For more information, contact: Nischay Ashoka pro@trioschools.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1821789/TRIO_World_Academy_Wins_Award.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1821790/TRIO_World_Academy_Logo.jpg PWR PWR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)