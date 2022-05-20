Left Menu

2 injured in clash after woman sexually harassed in UP

Two people were injured in a clash between two communities after a woman was allegedly sexually harassed in the Deoband police station area here, police said on Friday. Five people have been taken into custody following a complaint by a right-wing organization, they said.A young woman was returning home from the market on Thursday night when a youth allegedly sexually harassed her.

PTI | Saharanpur | Updated: 20-05-2022 15:36 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 15:31 IST

Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Two people were injured in a clash between two communities after a woman was allegedly sexually harassed in the Deoband police station area here, police said on Friday.

Five people have been taken into custody following a complaint by a right-wing organization, they said.

A young woman was returning home from the market on Thursday night when a youth allegedly sexually harassed her. Several shopkeepers came forward in her support, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai told PTI.

The youth attacked one of the shopkeepers with a rod after which an argument broke out between the two communities, Rai said.

The issue soon snowballed with the two groups attacking each other with lathis. One person each from both sides sustained injuries in the fight, he said.

Investigations are on and necessary action will be taken, the SP said.

In protest against this incident, BJP leaders and people associated with Hindu organizations sat on a dharna at the night.

The police rushed to the spot, held talks with the two sides, and defused the situation, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

