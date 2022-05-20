Left Menu

Delhi Police chief invites J-K students to join YUVA initiative, assures jobs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 15:48 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 15:48 IST
Delhi Police chief invites J-K students to join YUVA initiative, assures jobs
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Friday invited students from Jammu and Kashmir to join the force's YUVA initiative and assured them of jobs on completion of the course.

He also offered enrolment under the initiative and jobs to two students from the union territory, whose family members were martyred. He, however, did not give out details.

The interaction programme was held at the Delhi Police headquarters, where senior police officers interacted with the students.

''I want to offer the two students from Jammu and Kashmir, whose family members got martyred, to join the YUVA programme of the Delhi Police and we will look after them and will provide them jobs,'' he said.

''We can take permission from the government and reserve some seats in YUVA for those children of Jammu and Kashmir whose parents got martyred or who need some kind of support,'' Asthana said.

YUVA, a flagship community policing initiative of the Delhi Police, was launched in 2017 in association with the National Skill Development Corporation.

The police also organised a dog show and a band show for the students.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022