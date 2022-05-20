Left Menu

Nagpur university's summer examinations to be held in offline mode from June 8

Summer examinations of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University here will be conducted in offline mode from June 8, a senior official said on Friday. The exam time-table will be published on the university website in a day or two, Sable said.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 20-05-2022 16:21 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 16:21 IST
Summer examinations of Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University here will be conducted in offline mode from June 8, a senior official said on Friday. The examinations will be conducted in the Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) format, said the Director of Board of Examinations Dr Prafulla Sable.

A meeting in this regard was held earlier in the day, he said. Examinations of the final year of undergraduate courses will start from June 8, those for final year of postgraduate courses will start from June 15 and all other exams will start from June 22. Students will get 90 minutes to write every paper. There will be 50 questions, out of which 40 questions will be needed to attempted. The exam time-table will be published on the university website in a day or two, Sable said.

