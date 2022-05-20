Left Menu

MP WCD team stops minor teen girl's marriage in Indore

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 20-05-2022 17:38 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 17:15 IST
MP WCD team stops minor teen girl's marriage in Indore
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development team managed to prevent a 16-year-old girl from being married off in Indore district, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the WCD team reached Hatod town and got the teen girl's parents to sign a bond that they would not get her married till she turns 18 years of age, said in-charge official Mahendra Pathak. The girl was to get married on May 25, he added.

The Prevention of Child Marriage Act, 2006 prohibits the marriage of males below the age of 21 and girls before they turn 18. Violators can face imprisonment of two years and could be fined Rs 1 lakh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022