MP WCD team stops minor teen girl's marriage in Indore

A Madhya Pradesh Women and Child Development team managed to prevent a 16-year-old girl from being married off in Indore district, an official said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the WCD team reached Hatod town and got the teen girl's parents to sign a bond that they would not get her married till she turns 18 years of age, said in-charge official Mahendra Pathak. The girl was to get married on May 25, he added.

The Prevention of Child Marriage Act, 2006 prohibits the marriage of males below the age of 21 and girls before they turn 18. Violators can face imprisonment of two years and could be fined Rs 1 lakh.

