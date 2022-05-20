Prof Nilofar Khan takes charge as first woman VC of Kashmir University

Professor Nilofar Khan on Friday took over as the first woman Vice Chancellor of the University of Kashmir, a spokesman of the varsity said.

The order of Prof Khan being appointed as the vice chancellor was issued by Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday. She will have a three-year term.

A distinguished academician and administrator, Khan has a teaching experience of more than 30 years and has served the Kashmir University’s corporate life in several important academic and administrative capacities, including Dean College Development Council, Registrar, Dean Faculty of Applied Science and Technology and Director Institute of Home Sciences, the spokesman said.

She also holds the distinction of being the first woman Dean Students Welfare of the university and founder-director, Centre for Women’s Studies and Research, he said.

Khan took the charge of vice chancellor from Prof Talat Ahmad after a contingent of university police presented her a ceremonial guard of honour in the premises of the New Administration Block, the spokesman said.

Soon after taking the charge, she thanked Lt Governor Sinha for giving her an opportunity to serve the university as its first woman vice chancellor.

She said the welfare of the students and the implementation of the NEP-2020 would be among her topmost priorities.

“The doors of my office will always be open for our students and research scholars. I shall be frequently interacting and engaging with them to address their needs and requirements vis-a-vis academics and research.” Khan said all key stakeholders in the university system -- faculty, officers, non-teaching staff and students -- will have to play a collective role to further boost academics and research in the varsity with a sustained focus on academic endeavors.

This, she said, will help the varsity to further improve upon its NAAC and NIRF rankings and also in developing university’s linkages with reputed institutions in the country and abroad.

“The implementation of the new National Education Policy-2020 (NEP) in our university and its affiliated colleges will be my another key area of focus and concentration, alongside exploring all areas where we can focus on tie-ups with reputed international institutions, in line with the new guidelines of the University Grants Commission,” Prof Khan said.

She sought active cooperation of all stakeholders in realising these objectives in a time-bound manner.

While all academic disciplines will get equal attention, special emphasis shall be laid on gender studies, innovations, incubation and skill development to secure the future prospects of our youth, Khan said.

''We will also further develop and strengthen our satellite campuses in the larger interest of students from far-off areas,'' she said.

