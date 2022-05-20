Left Menu

In this case, they charged Rs 5 lakh from the candidate.

PTI | Durg | Updated: 20-05-2022 20:02 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 20:00 IST
Chhattisgarh: 6 held for impersonation in CISF constabulary exam in Durg
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Six persons, five of them belonging to Uttar Pradesh, were arrested in Chhattisgarh's Durg district for allegedly appearing in place of actual candidates in the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) constable recruitment exam, a senior official said on Friday.

The accused were caught on Wednesday when they arrived at CISF's Recruitment and Training Centre (RTC) in Bhilai town here to appear for the physical test as part of the exam conducted by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Durg Superintendent of Police Abhishek Pallava said.

''The physical test was held after the written exam. The accused have been identified as Chandrashekhar Singh (20), Shyam Veer Singh (20), Mahendra Singh (19), Ajit Singh (19) and Hariom Dutt (25), all from Agra district in Uttar Pradesh, and Durgesh Singh Tomar (31), a resident of Morena in Madhya Pradesh,'' he added.

The offence came to light when biometrics and photographs of the candidates available in the record did not match with the proxy aspirants, following which CISF officials reported the matter to police, he said.

''As per preliminary investigation, the accused are part of a racket that arranges such impersonators to appear in written and physical exams in place of bonafide candidates. In this case, they charged Rs 5 lakh from the candidate. We have sent teams to Agra and Morena to arrest the candidates for whom these accused were appearing,'' the SP informed.

Fake Aadhaar cards and domicile certificates of Chhattisgarh have been recovered from the accused, while letters have been sent to the SSC for more information, he added.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 419 (cheating by personation), 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of valuable security, will etc), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 120b (criminal conspiracy), Pallava said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

