Left Menu

AAP goes on 24-hr hunger strike in south Bengaluru against closure of govt schools

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2022 20:46 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 20:43 IST
AAP goes on 24-hr hunger strike in south Bengaluru against closure of govt schools
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday launched a 24-hour hunger strike in south Bengaluru, demanding reopening of three government schools in the Chickpet area.

The party alleged that the schools have been closed down so that the land can be provided to private real estate firms, and threatened to intensify its protest against the Karnataka government if its demands were not met.

''We have launched the protest as three government schools have already been closed down and now a boys' high school is also on the verge of being shut down,'' AAP Bengaluru president Mohan Dasari told PTI.

''We are against closure of schools. If our demands are not fulfilled, we will stage a protest outside the residence of Education Minister B C Nagesh,'' he added.

Over 100 AAP workers joined by local residents gathered at the City Central Library in Bengaluru against the move to close down the boys' school in Sunkenahalli, holding banners and raising slogans against the Karnataka government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022