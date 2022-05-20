AAP goes on 24-hr hunger strike in south Bengaluru against closure of govt schools

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday launched a 24-hour hunger strike in south Bengaluru, demanding reopening of three government schools in the Chickpet area.

The party alleged that the schools have been closed down so that the land can be provided to private real estate firms, and threatened to intensify its protest against the Karnataka government if its demands were not met.

''We have launched the protest as three government schools have already been closed down and now a boys' high school is also on the verge of being shut down,'' AAP Bengaluru president Mohan Dasari told PTI.

''We are against closure of schools. If our demands are not fulfilled, we will stage a protest outside the residence of Education Minister B C Nagesh,'' he added.

Over 100 AAP workers joined by local residents gathered at the City Central Library in Bengaluru against the move to close down the boys' school in Sunkenahalli, holding banners and raising slogans against the Karnataka government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)