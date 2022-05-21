Left Menu

CU panels on UG, PG exams moot for offline mode

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 21-05-2022 09:28 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 09:28 IST
CU panels on UG, PG exams moot for offline mode
  • Country:
  • India

The varsity-appointed panels have recommended conducting UG and PG semester exams of Calcutta University on offline mode but will seek opinions of affiliate colleges before the final decision.

Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakrabarty Banerjee said in a statement that chairpersons of the undergraduate boards of studies and members of the PG faculty councils separately recommended in favour of offline tests at the undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) levels.

''A meeting will be held with the Principals of the affiliated colleges on May 27 for their views on the mode of examinations,'' she said.

All these views and recommendations will be placed before the Syndicate on June 3 for final consideration, she said.

Jadavpur University and Rabindra Bharati University have earlier announced holding offline exams in both UG and PG levels for different streams.

There was protest and gherao by a section of Rabindra Bharati University students at the B T Road campus against the decision to hold offline examination but the varsity authorities refused to bow down to their demands and insisted the students would have to write their papers offline.

Kalyani University has announced holding the exams on online mode.

Due to the pandemic semester exams in the last two years had to be held in online mode in different higher educational institutions and the students were demanding in RBU and earlier in JU that the semester exams be held in similar fashion this year as they had not been able to attend in-person classes (offline) beforehand and could not memorise the entire curriculum.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea hails 'good results' on COVID as fever cases pass 2 million and more

Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022