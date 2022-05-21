Left Menu

Need to provide quality education to students from ashram schools: Maha DyCM

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has expressed the need to impart quality education to the students of ashram schools in the state so that they can be at par with their counterparts from urban areas.The senior NCP leader was speaking after inaugurating a government ashram school at Kothare in Shahapur tehsil of Maharashtras Thane district on Friday.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-05-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 14:39 IST
Need to provide quality education to students from ashram schools: Maha DyCM
Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra Ajit Pawar (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has expressed the need to impart quality education to the students of ashram schools in the state so that they can be at par with their counterparts from urban areas.

The senior NCP leader was speaking after inaugurating a government ashram school at Kothare in Shahapur tehsil of Maharashtra's Thane district on Friday. Ashram schools are residential schools for tribal students. ''Like everyone else, education is a basic right of tribals. The state government is making every effort to bring the students from tribal areas at par with those residing in cities and towns,'' Pawar said. For providing quality education to the students of ashram schools, the process to recruit teachers needs to be carried out in a transparent manner, he said. The state government is making efforts to provide world-class education to the students of ashram schools, he said, adding that these students should be given such kind of training that they are able to represent the country at world events. ''Just building ashram schools will not be sufficient. What is needed is quality education,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea hails 'good results' on COVID as fever cases pass 2 million and more

Health News Roundup: Canada confirms first two monkeypox cases; North Korea ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022