DU Academic Council member alleges 'irregularities' in Kalandi college, seeks inquiry

A member of Delhi University's Academic Council has written to Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh and Kalindi College's governing body alleging ''misappropriation of public funds, illegalities and irregularities'' by its principal and administration.

Naveen Gaur, the elected member of DU's Academic Council, called for a free, fair, impartial and time-bound public enquiry into the functioning of the Kalindi college administration and into the conduct of its officiating Principal Prof. Naina Hasija.

In the letter to Yogesh Singh and Ravi Gupta, the chairman of Kalindi College's governing body, on Friday, Gaur talked about a ''litany of serious complaints against the misappropriation of public funds, misuse of position, and continuous irregularities being performed by the officiating principal of Kalindi College''.

''It is in sheer violation of rules and provisions, intentionally, deliberately and purposefully,'' Gaur said.

The college's officiating principal, Hasija, refused to comment on the matter when PTI contacted her for a reaction on the matter. Gaur alleged there are numerous instances of harassment of college employees, the governing body being bypassed in decision-making, and information ''deliberately being suppressed'' from the body.

He accused Naina Hasija of ''manipulating'' official records, deliberate mala fide suppression of the IAO report from the governing body by misusing the position of member-secretary of the college governing body as principal, and abetment of pecuniary benefit for the self, and consequent defrauding of the institution and the public.

Gaur also accused the officiating principal of appointing an auditor for the college without following due procedure and care.

''It seems the appointment was made without taking the mandatory approvals from authorities concerned raising the suspicion of collusion and corruption. If so, this is a serious breach of the procedures that jeopardizes the fair financial regulatory mechanism of the college.'' ''Free, fair, impartial, and time-bound public enquiry under a suitable judicial authority into the functioning of the college administration and the conduct of Prof Naina Hasija is initiated immediately,'' Gaur urged in the letter.

He said the officiating principal of Kalindi College should be sent on leave or removed from the office pending completion of the inquiry.

''The terms of reference of the enquiry should necessarily fix the responsibility for the violations, illegalities/irregularities, and other acts of omission and commission in the college without any fail so that people responsible for proven wrongdoings are exemplarily acted against,'' he said.

