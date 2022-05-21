Left Menu

Maha MLA writes to Prez, seeks inquiry claiming she, her kin are honest

PTI | Thane | Updated: 21-05-2022 19:06 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 19:06 IST
Maharashtra MLA Geeta Jain on Saturday wrote to the President of India stating that probe agencies can institute an open inquiry against her and her family members as all their businesses and transactions are clean.

The MLA from Mira Bhayander in Thane district said other elected representatives and leaders must also subject themselves to such scrutiny to ensure honesty in public life.

She uploaded the letter she has written to President Ram Nath Kovind on social media.

Jain has extended support to the MVA government in the state.

