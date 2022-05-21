Left Menu

47-day summer break announced for schools in summer zone of Jammu division

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-05-2022 19:44 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 19:44 IST
47-day summer break announced for schools in summer zone of Jammu division
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir authorities on Saturday announced a 47-day summer vacation for educational institutions, including recognised private schools up to class 12, in the summer zone of the Jammu division.

According to a order issued by Ravi Shankar Sharma, the director of School Education department, Jammu, the decision on summer vacation was taken in view of the prevailing hot weather conditions.

Government and recognised private schools up to class 8 standard will get summer vacation from May 23 to July 9, while for classes nine to 12 the vacation will be from May 30 to July 9.

Schools in Kashmir and parts of Jammu under winter zone have a nearly three-month-long winter vacation and a 10-day summer break annually. The summer zone schools in Jammu usually go on a one-and-a-half month summer vacation with a brief winter break.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving object in deep space

Webb - world's most powerful telescope completes first test to track moving ...

 Global
2
NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

NASA telescope captures stunning image of nearby lens-shaped galaxy

 Global
3
NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

NASA observatory sees mid-level solar flares erupting from the Sun

 Global
4
Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral picture

Tiny doorway on Mars is actually small crevice in rock: NASA on viral pictur...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022